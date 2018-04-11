Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) vs. New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Head to Head Comparison

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Relic and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 4 8 0 2.67 Check Point Software Technologies 0 18 5 0 2.22

New Relic currently has a consensus target price of $66.42, suggesting a potential downside of 9.94%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $114.15, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than New Relic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -16.17% -25.22% -13.61% Check Point Software Technologies 43.29% 22.74% 15.24%

Volatility & Risk

New Relic has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Relic and Check Point Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $263.48 million 15.52 -$61.07 million ($1.10) -67.05 Check Point Software Technologies $1.85 billion 8.97 $802.92 million $4.89 20.81

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats New Relic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. The company also offers New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the development life cycle; and New Relic Infrastructure that provides information technology operation teams with the visibility into the health performance of their infrastructure. In addition, it provides New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis; New Relic Alerts, a centralized notification system for managing alert policies and alert conditions; New Relic Plugins, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products; and real-time dashboards for tracking business metrics from a set of application sources, as well as live-state server configuration monitoring across cloud infrastructure. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. The company also offers vSEC product line and advanced threat prevention technologies, which enables customers to build a secure infrastructure today and protect future deployments across private and public cloud solutions; and mobile security solutions that protects devices from threats on the device (OS), in apps, and in the network, as well as delivers a threat catch rate for iOS and Android. In addition, it provides threat protection solutions, such as SandBlast Agent and SandBlast Cloud, cloud and endpoint options, and ThreatCloud infrastructure solutions. Further, the company offers technical services, including technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and telcos and managed service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

