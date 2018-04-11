New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.31.

NYSE:SNR opened at $8.39 on Monday. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.09, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,093,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 656,500 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 883,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 315,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,247,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,376,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,766,000 after purchasing an additional 217,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 269,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 163,055 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

