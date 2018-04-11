New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.31.

SNR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $676.09, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. New Senior Investment Group’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,093,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 656,500 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 883,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 315,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,247,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,376,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,766,000 after purchasing an additional 217,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 152.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 269,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 163,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

