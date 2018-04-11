New York Community Bank (NYCB) & Anchor (ANCB) Financial Review

New York Community Bank (NYSE: NYCB) and Anchor (NASDAQ:ANCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Community Bank and Anchor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bank $1.80 billion 3.45 $466.20 million $0.81 15.64 Anchor $24.54 million 2.49 $2.35 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Anchor.

Dividends

New York Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Anchor does not pay a dividend. New York Community Bank pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bank and Anchor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bank 25.91% 6.81% 0.87% Anchor 3.89% 5.17% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

New York Community Bank has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anchor has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for New York Community Bank and Anchor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bank 2 5 2 0 2.00 Anchor 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bank presently has a consensus target price of $13.34, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given New York Community Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York Community Bank is more favorable than Anchor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of New York Community Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Anchor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of New York Community Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Anchor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Community Bank beats Anchor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bank Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Anchor Company Profile

Anchor Bancorp is the bank holding company of Anchor Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based savings bank. As of June 30, 2016, the Bank primarily served Western Washington through its 10 full-service banking offices (including a Wal-Mart in-store location) located within Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, Pierce and Mason counties, and a loan production office located in King County, Washington. It is in the business of attracting deposits from the public and utilizing those deposits to originate loans. The Bank offers a range of loan products. The Bank’s operations include commercial banking services, such as lending activities, deposit products and other cash management services. The Bank offers commercial real estate loans and multi-family loans primarily in Western Washington. The Bank offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit with a range of rates.

