New York REIT Inc (NYRT) Receives $61.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of New York REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in New York REIT by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in New York REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in New York REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of New York REIT stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 220,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,950. The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.53. New York REIT has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

New York REIT Company Profile

New York REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of commercial real estate. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 19 properties, which aggregated 3.3 million rentable square feet.

