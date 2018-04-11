Newbium (NEWB) Price Tops $0.0040

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Newbium has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newbium has a total market cap of $200,800.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newbium token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00874155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014374 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00178419 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Newbium Profile

Newbium was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Newbium’s official website is coins.newbium.com. Newbium’s official message board is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

Newbium Token Trading

Newbium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Newbium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newbium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newbium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

