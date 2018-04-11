Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,226 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12,513.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

