Newell Brands (NWL) Raised to “Buy” at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. Vetr currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Newell Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.99. 868,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,993. Newell Brands has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12,382.30, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

