Newell Brands (NWL) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

NWL opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,513.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,297.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 201,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Newell Brands (NWL) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/newell-brands-nwl-lowered-to-hold-at-suntrust-banks-updated-updated.html.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.