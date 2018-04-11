Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFX. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. KLR Group downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NFX traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. 3,938,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,430. The firm has a market cap of $4,709.45, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Newfield Exploration has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger B. Plank bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $766,560.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 14,896.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 36.0% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

