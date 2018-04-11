Newmark Group (NMRK) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.40

Media coverage about Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newmark Group earned a news impact score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1138061711795 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 382,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,612. Newmark Group has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,346.18 and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending.

