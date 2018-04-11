Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 1,250 Shares of Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $49,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $47,575.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $50,287.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,119. The company has a market cap of $20,960.22, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.63. Newmont Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

