Rexnord (RXN) versus Newport (NASDAQ:NEWP) Financial Comparison

Newport (NASDAQ: NEWP) and Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Newport and Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newport 0 0 0 0 N/A Rexnord 0 1 6 0 2.86

Rexnord has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Rexnord’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rexnord is more favorable than Newport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newport and Rexnord’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rexnord $1.92 billion 1.61 $74.10 million $1.32 22.48

Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Newport.

Profitability

This table compares Newport and Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newport 6.37% 10.63% 6.60% Rexnord 8.29% 13.05% 4.27%

Summary

Rexnord beats Newport on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newport

Newport Corporation is a supplier of technology products and systems. The Company offers its products and services to a range of industries, including scientific research, microelectronics, defense and security, life and health sciences, and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: Photonics Group, which includes photonics instruments and systems, vibration isolation systems and subsystems, precision positioning systems and subsystems, optical components for research applications, optical hardware, and three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment; Lasers Group, which offers a portfolio of laser technology products and services, including ultrafast lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, and high-energy pulsed lasers and tunable lasers, and Optics Group, which offers precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

