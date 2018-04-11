News Co. (NWSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for News’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. News posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that News will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover News.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of News in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,119.85, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. News has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

