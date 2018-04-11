Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ICAP (LON:NXG)

ICAP (LON:NXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a GBX 679 ($9.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($9.40) target price on shares of ICAP in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.89) target price on shares of ICAP in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICAP from GBX 675 ($9.54) to GBX 680 ($9.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ICAP in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.77) target price on shares of ICAP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.38 ($9.64).

Shares of LON NXG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 996 ($14.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,000. ICAP has a 12-month low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 690.25 ($9.76).

ICAP Company Profile

NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.

