Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,486,755 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 9,879,930 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NXE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 394,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,685. Nexgen Energy has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexgen Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,532 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Nexgen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Nexgen Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 746,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nexgen Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nexgen Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 389,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 83,653 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexgen Energy

