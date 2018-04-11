Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $88.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

NXST opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,964.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $653.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/nexstar-media-group-nxst-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.