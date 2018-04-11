Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nextera Energy Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -8.63% 1.80% 0.47% Nextera Energy Partners Competitors -23.03% 4.40% -0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextera Energy Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Nextera Energy Partners Competitors 429 2341 2025 57 2.35

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $807.00 million -$62.00 million 59.02 Nextera Energy Partners Competitors $8.48 billion $470.03 million 10.66

Nextera Energy Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. Nextera Energy Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 245.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The Company’s primary business objective is to invest in contracted clean energy projects. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s project portfolio of clean, contracted renewable energy assets (initial portfolio) included approximately 989 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar energy generating facilities located in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included Genesis, Northern Colorado, Tuscola Bay, Elk City, Perrin Ranch, Bluewater, Moore, Sombra, Shafter, Palo Duro, Stateline, Mammoth Plains, Jericho, Cedar Bluff Wind and Golden Hills Wind.

