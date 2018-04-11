Ngex Resources (NGQ) Director Buys C$26,700.00 in Stock

Ngex Resources (TSE:NGQ) Director Pablo Mir purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

Shares of TSE NGQ traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,160. Ngex Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$1.49.

Ngex Resources (TSE:NGQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Paradigm Capital upped their target price on shares of Ngex Resources from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Ngex Resources Company Profile

NGEx Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in South America. The Company’s principal project is Project Constellation, which consists of the Los Helados project and the Josemaria project, which are exploration stage copper or gold or silver projects located in Chile and Argentina.

