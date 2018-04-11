NICE Systems Ltd. (NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NICE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,433. NICE Systems has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5,452.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. NICE Systems had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. research analysts forecast that NICE Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NICE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,564,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in NICE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NICE Systems by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NICE Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About NICE Systems

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities.

