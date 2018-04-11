Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $5,911,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 113,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. 14,903,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,361,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

