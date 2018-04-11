Palo Alto Networks (PANW) EVP Sells $5,387,100.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $5,387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,357,655 shares in the company, valued at $243,794,108.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $5,449,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $4,764,600.00.

PANW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,446. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $197.20. The firm has a market cap of $17,260.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

