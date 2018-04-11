NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th.

NiSource has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 1,411,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,537. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,148.47, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on NiSource from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/nisource-inc-ni-announces-0-20-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.