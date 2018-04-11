NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Increased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 401,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 91,675 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $6,289,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,182.21, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

