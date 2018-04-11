NiSource (NI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time shares of NiSource have outperformed the industry's rally. NiSource continues to expand its customer base and is benefiting from continued execution of its infrastructure investment strategy. NiSource will annually invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion in planned utility infrastructures through 2020 and has identified long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down the coal usage. Despite investing in upgrade programs, NiSource Inc. faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. NiSource’s rising debt level is another concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,566. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $8,148.47, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 401,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,675 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $6,289,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in NiSource by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

