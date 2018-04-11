Nitro (NOX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,265.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Nitro token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nitro has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4,265.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nitro has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00865054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003016 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014369 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00177969 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not presently possible to buy Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

