Nokia (NOK) Upgraded to Buy at Vetr

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a $5.78 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nokia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.89 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. 18,601,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,635,420. The firm has a market cap of $30,353.82, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Nokia has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 356,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

