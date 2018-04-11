NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $59,152.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00176052 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019495 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001197 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 205,603,330 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

