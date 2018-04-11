2,400 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 36,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 214,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. 195,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,504. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $104.82 and a 12-month high of $125.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

