Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.82 on Friday. Nomura has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19,726.60, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

