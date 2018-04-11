Nordex (NDX1) PT Set at €11.50 by Nord/LB

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €11.50 ($14.20) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($9.51) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Main First Bank set a €8.50 ($10.49) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.23 ($10.16).

Nordex stock opened at €9.54 ($11.78) on Monday. Nordex has a 12-month low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a 12-month high of €14.35 ($17.72).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

