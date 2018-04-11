Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Insider Ken Worzel Sells 13,703 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Ken Worzel sold 13,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $671,035.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. 940,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,406. The stock has a market cap of $8,021.01, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 114,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. William Blair cut Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

