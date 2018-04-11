Norfolk Southern (NSC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News articles about Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Norfolk Southern earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.1282533037146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $111.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The company has a market cap of $36,612.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $70,129.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $1,958,040 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

