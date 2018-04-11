Norman E. Mcleod Sells 12,560 Shares of At Home (HOME) Stock

At Home (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $413,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,549.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HOME traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 503,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,592. The firm has a market cap of $2,100.48, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.88. At Home has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.60.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.23 million. At Home had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that At Home will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of At Home in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in At Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,264,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,353,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in At Home by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 423,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 341,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in At Home by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

