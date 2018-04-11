North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NOA) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 2,357 Shares

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $12,327.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,120 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $52,219.20.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 19,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $7,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 54,462 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $287,559.36.

On Friday, March 9th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,900 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $39,579.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 2,700 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $12,933.00.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 132,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,536. The firm has a market cap of $141.56, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

North American Energy Partners (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. North American Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.82%. equities analysts forecast that North American Energy Partners, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. This is an increase from North American Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. North American Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 611,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded North American Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/north-american-energy-partners-inc-usa-noa-major-shareholder-cannell-capital-llc-purchases-2357-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.