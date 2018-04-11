North American Energy Partners (NOA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about North American Energy Partners (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. North American Energy Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.2304160003578 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,557. The firm has a market cap of $145.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. North American Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

North American Energy Partners (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. North American Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.82%. research analysts expect that North American Energy Partners will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.0159 dividend. This is an increase from North American Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. North American Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. ValuEngine raised North American Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 98,039 shares of company stock worth $512,168 over the last quarter.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

