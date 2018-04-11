North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,891 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

CSCO opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $198,337.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/north-star-asset-management-inc-has-3-08-million-holdings-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.