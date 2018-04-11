Northeast Indiana Bank (NIDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Indiana Bank (OTCMKTS:NIDB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIDB traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 519. The stock has a market cap of $42.78, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.39. Northeast Indiana Bank has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

Northeast Indiana Bank Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits.

