Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,484,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,376,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,822.11, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $110.81.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 46,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $5,028,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen N. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,061,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,431. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

