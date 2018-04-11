Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of TechFinancials (LON:TECH) in a research note published on Friday, March 16th.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a corporate rating on shares of TechFinancials in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

TECH traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 12.50 ($0.18). 23,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,570. TechFinancials has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.52).

WARNING: “Northland Securities Reiterates Corporate Rating for TechFinancials (LON:TECH)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/northland-securities-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-techfinancials-tech-updated-updated-updated.html.

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials Inc is a software developer, supplying a trading solution to online brokers through whom its software is used by traders across the world. The Company supplies software and services to brokers in the binary options market and operates its own online broker, www.OptionFair.com. Its www.OptionFair.com enables the Company to trial and evaluate products that it has under development.

Receive News & Ratings for TechFinancials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechFinancials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.