Northpointe Capital LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,567,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Chevron by 669.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,928 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 305,886.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,007,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $219,220.64, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

