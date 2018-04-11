Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

NVMI traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $27.34. 154,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,598. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 164,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

