Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Novartis (NVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. 1,007,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,238. Novartis has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $187,876.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/novartis-ag-nvs-shares-sold-by-fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.