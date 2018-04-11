Deutsche Bank Reiterates CHF 89 Price Target for Novartis (NOVN)

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 89 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVN. Barclays set a CHF 80 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 87 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 88.50.

Shares of VTX NOVN traded up CHF 0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching CHF 78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,000. Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

