Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 97 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 97 price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 81 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 77 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 88.74.

Shares of NOVN opened at CHF 78.38 on Monday. Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

