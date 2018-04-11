Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann lifted their target price on Novavax to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

NVAX stock remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 978,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,012,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Novavax has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $694.36, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Novavax by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 74.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

