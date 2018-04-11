Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Novelion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and marketing of ocular products for individuals living with rare diseases. The product portfolio includes MYALEPT(R) and JUXTAPID (R) and is also developing zuretinol and metrleptin. Novelion Therapeutics formerly known as QLT Inc. is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NVLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Novelion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVLN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Novelion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Novelion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 109,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Novelion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/novelion-therapeutics-nvln-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, formerly QLT Inc, is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of rare disease therapies by investing in science and clinical development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novelion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.