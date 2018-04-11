Inland Real Estate (IRC) & NRF Holdco (NYSE:NRF) Head-To-Head Review

Inland Real Estate (NYSE: IRC) and NRF Holdco (NYSE:NRF) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inland Real Estate and NRF Holdco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inland Real Estate and NRF Holdco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of NRF Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NRF Holdco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inland Real Estate and NRF Holdco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inland Real Estate -0.49% -2.46% -0.06% NRF Holdco -16.61% -17.86% -2.44%

Dividends

Inland Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NRF Holdco pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%.

About Inland Real Estate

IRC Retail Centers, Inc., formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States. Through its subsidiaries, Inland Commercial Property Management, Inc. (ICPM) and Inland TRS Property Management, Inc., the Company manages all properties it owns interests in and properties for certain third parties and related parties. The Company owns investment properties located in the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Company owns interests in approximately 130 investment properties, including those owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures.

About NRF Holdco

NRF Holdco LLC. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments). The Company also acquires and operates hotel and certain healthcare properties. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate Debt (CRE debt), Commercial Real Estate Securities, N-Star CDOs and Corporate. Its real estate equity investments that operate under the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structure generate resident and hotel guest related income from short-term residential agreements. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc.

