Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $130.31 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, IDEX, Koinex and Binance. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $130.31 million and approximately $30.69 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00842599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,012,595,236 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Bitbns and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

