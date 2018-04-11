Nuls (CRYPTO:NULS) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Nuls has a market capitalization of $77.90 million and $7.11 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00028084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta and Coinbene. Over the last week, Nuls has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00790623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014388 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nuls Token Profile

Nuls’ launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nuls is nuls.io. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice. Nuls’ official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Buying and Selling Nuls

Nuls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta and Coinbene. It is not presently possible to buy Nuls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuls must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

